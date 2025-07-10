Drake Bell reacts emotionally to Josh Peck’s new announcement

Drake Bell got emotional on his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck’s new family addition.

Earlier this month Josh welcomed his third baby with wife Paige O’Brien Peck.

The couple shared the news and first photos of the new born baby in a joint Instagram post on July 2.

Drake, who shared the screen with Josh for three years during the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show, said nothing but dropped a single teary eyes emoji in the comments section.

The new parents of three were generous enough to reveal the full face and name of their little bundle of joy in the social media post.

"Meyer Lane, we love you we love you," they captioned the two adorable snapshots.

Drake and Josh forged a strong bond during the popular show airing but things went downhill when Josh didn’t invite Drake to his 2017 wedding, leading to public tension.

Drake even described the bond as "cut" at one point. However, over time, through private apologies and dialogue, their friendship was mended.

In March 2025, they had an "emotional reunion"on Josh’s Good Guys podcast.

The duo met publicly for the first time post-documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, in which Drake identified himself as the child star who was sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck during The Amanda Show era.