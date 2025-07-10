Kim Zolciak opens up about her plastic surgery journey

Kim Zolciak makes honest confession about every time she went under knife

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak got real about every time she went for a plastic surgery in an attempt to look perfect.

Zolciak in her appearance during E!’s new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind’s premiere shared details with the host Michelle Visage during the July 9 episode.

"I’m here because I’m going through a divorce and I’ve had some weight loss and I am a small-framed person," she confessed.

"And, so, the 10 pounds has definitely created some loose skin and I did some contouring. It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up and it did the opposite."

"I’ve done my boobs a few times and then I had a tummy tuck," the 47-year-old further revealed. "I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time."

Apart from these, she has used a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment called Ultherapy which she did to improve the look of her jawline.

Of all the procedures the Bravolebrity has undergone, she didn’t like the result of only her recent skin tightening.

The American TV personality also gave a rationale behind all this attempt of a makeover.

"I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover," Zolciak made the bombshell claim. "Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go."

She is a mom to Brielle (27), Ariana (23), Kroy Jr. (13), Kash (12) and twins Kaia and Kane (11).

"My mom always said growing up, if I had really big ears or a really big nose that bothered me or whatever it may have been, she would have fixed it," she shared. "And I've always kind of said the same thing to my girls."