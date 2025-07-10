Jennifer Lopez expresses fear over ex-husband Ben Affleck’s podcast plans

Jennifer Lopez has recently expressed fear over her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s podcast plans.

The Argo star has reportedly been offered big amount to do a podcast with friend Matt Damon, which a source believed to be a nightmare for JLo.

“They would own the format,” spilled an insider.

The source reflected, “It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before.”

“Everybody who knows Matt and Ben knows they have a pretty incredible story to tell and they can convert their relationship as well as bond with their wives into content,” explained an insider.

However, another source revealed to RadarOnline.com that JLo “would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast”.

“They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then JLo knows anything could spill out,” pointed out an insider.

The source further said that Ben “has had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get and that includes JLo”.

“Even now, there are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough,” noted the insider.

The source told the outlet, “JLo doesn't want to be painted as a control freak who kept tabs on him or the one who pushed him back with her, and it would be the ultimate betrayal from her perspective if he shared too much.”

“He has to be considering it, but scared of it at the same time as she sweats over how it will play out,” added an insider.