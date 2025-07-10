Rita Wilson pens sweet birthday tribute for husband Tom Hanks

Rits Wilson penned a short n’ sweet message on her beloved husband Tom Hanks’ 69th birthday.

On Wednesday, July 9, the doting wife posted a solo snapshot of the two time Academy Award winner accompanied by a simple message, "Happy Birthday, my love," proving that after decades of devotion, love doesn’t need lengthy words to be felt.

Hanks and Wilson, 68, have been married for 37 years. They tied the knot on April 30, 1988.

The American actress and singer’s social media post was quickly flooded with more birthday wishes for the Forrest Gump star.

Many other celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Melanie Griffith, commented on Wilson’s post.

Goldie Hawn chimed in, writing, "Happy happy day! Can’t even imagine our lives if you were never born! Love you! [loved up emoji]."

In addition, John Stamos gushed over Hanks with a remark, "Mr Handsome pants."

The photo shared by the That Thing You Do! actress for the birthday tribute featured Hanks seated at a desk with a typewriter in front of him.

He was sporting a black-framed glasses, casual trousers, and a jacket. Hanks smiles faintly as he sits by his study table.