Big Sean sets the record straight on fitness speculation

Big Sean credits genetics and hard work for great physique
Big Sean has denied speculation that he received abdominal implants after a fitness influencer analysed his physique.
In a comment on the influencer's video, Big Sean wrote, "Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol. I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me."
The fitness influencer, @thenutritionnarc (Blake Sanburg), had posted a video analyzing Big Sean's body, claiming that his defined abs appeared to be "sitting on top of a bubble gut."
Sanburg suggested that Big Sean may have undergone ab etching or taken steroids, adding that the rapper has "very interesting genetics."
The rapper responded directly to Sanburg's claims, joking that when he's out of shape, he "just happen[s] to look like a chewed up tootsie roll."
He also messaged Sanburg directly, saying, "I just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro." Big Sean credited his changing physique to becoming a father, saying, "So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though."
Big Sean has been open about the challenges of fatherhood and how it has changed him.
In an interview with People magazine, he said, "He's changed me in so many ways... I'm still learning to be even more intentional with everything and just being in the moment."
