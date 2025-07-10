Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding date confirmed?

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are taking the vows on THIS date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have hinted at their wedding plans multiple times this year but kept their big day a secret.

The 32-year-old songstress and the music producer, 37, seem to be planning a wedding sooner than imagined as a source has now confirmed.

The Only Murders In the Building actress is allegedly taking the vows with Blanco this summer, as DeuxMoi revealed in the latest podcast episode.

The celebrity gossip account was previously told that the fiances were planning their nuptials for July, however, they confirmed that it was not July but it is definitely going to be a summer wedding.

While the outlet didn’t name a month, fans noted, ‘“Between the end of July and end of September” lmao, so August.’

“So the end of august,” guessed another.

While a third chimed in, “Labor Day weekend so they can make it a fun long weekend for their guests.”

Another noted that the last week of August could be the wedding week as it is the last week before NFL season and Taylor Swift would be able to celebrate her longtime bff’s wedding before she has to go support her beau Travis Kelce at his games.

Although the couple have not yet officially confirmed a date, the wedding bells are ringing soon.