Sarah Ferguson sparks concern with latest announcement

Sarah Ferguson raises concerns with her latest announcement

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's surprising announcement has sparked concern in the Palace amid Prince Andrew's ongoing feud with King Charles over royal lodge.

The Duchess of York, who still enjoys life at the royal residence with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, has revealed her plans that will coincide with Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis' seventh birthday.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, is set to speak at a summit in London on April 23, the same day that the Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate the birthday of their beloved child.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has already excited fans by sharing the details about the Summit as she posted about the Ideas + Leaders Summit in London on her Instagram story, saying it will "bring global change-makers to the heart of the UK capital."

"On April 23, 2025, the vibrant city of London will host the second IDEAS+LEADERS Summit-an exclusive 1-day leadership experience that brings together global visionaries, innovators, and decision-makers ready to redefine the future of leadership and business," according to the event description.

On the other hand, William and Kate are said to be preparing to enjoy the upcoming family event with style as last year they were going through a difficult phase of their life due to Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Princess Kate releases new pictures to mark Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George's birthdays, which fall in April, May and July, respectively.

Last year, the future Queen shared a new photograph of Louis, taken by her, to celebrate his sixth birthday. In the adorable photo, the young royal is seen smiling and lying on a blanket in the grass.