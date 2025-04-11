Diddy’s legal team welcomes THIS celebrity lawyer ahead of trial

Sean Diddy Combs changes legal team before May trial

Sean Diddy Combs’ previous lead lawyer washed his hands off the case right after the trial began, and star attorney Mark Geragos is ready to take on the role.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault, racketeering, trafficking, and engagement in prostitution, for which he was arrested in September last year.

For his trial, the Bad Boy Records founder will now be represented by the same lawyer who has led the cases of Hunter Biden, the Menendez brothers, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and Roger Clinton, and more, as per Page Six.

This comes after one of the lawyers, Anthony Ricco, quit the case in March, ahead of the trial set to begin on May 5th.

In the filing to resign from the case, Ricco stated, “Although I have provided [Diddy] with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

According to early reports, it is suggested that the legal team will argue that videos from Diddy’s infamous “freak-off” parties show that there is “no evidence that anyone [involved] is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption” and that there is “certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”