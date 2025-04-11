King Charles 'honoured' for lifelong commitment to environment

King Charles close pal is extremely proud of the monarch's dedication to environmental causes.

Gardening expert and beloved broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh offered praise for King Charles during a recent television appearance.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of This Morning with presenters Dermot O'Leary and Sian Welby, Titchmarsh opened up about his decades-long friendship with the King and reflected on receiving a prestigious honour for him.

The green-fingered presenter was asked how it felt to receive a CBE from Charles, to which he warmy responded: 'It was incredible moment. ' I have known him since his Prince of Wales days, but to have him stick him around my neck was a really rather special.'

When the topic turned to the King's tireless efforts to promote sustainability-often in the face of skepticism-Titchmarsh was quick to commend him.

'He's a man with enormous, social and environmental conscience.' But he also put into practice, he does not just talk about it, he does it.'

He's the hardest working man I know.' Titchmarsh added. The touching exchange came as Titchmarsh discussed his latest professional endeavour: ' the launch of his very own Youtube channel.

Earlier this month, he also celebrated his royal recognition by sharing a photo taken in the picturesque surrounding of Windsor Castle, proudly holding his newly awarded CBE.



