Sarah Ferguson opens up about 'loyal companionship' amid Andrew heartbreak

Sarah Ferguson marked a special day amid the never-ending controversies revolving around her former husband Prince Andrew.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York released adorable photos of her seven dogs, to celebrate International Pet Day.

Sarah penned as the caption of her delightful post, "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies!"

"From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side," she added.

Notably, the new photos shared by Sarah also featured late Queen Elizabeth's Corgis, gaining all the attention.

It is important to note Sarah Ferguson's message related to the heartfelt campanionship came after the Duke of York landed in big trouble as the spy scandal reached court.