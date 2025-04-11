Meghan Markle's ex Archewell boss breaks silence over new brand

Meghan Markle recently launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, As ever, just got the stamp of approval from someone who knows her quite well.

Mandana Dayani, former president of the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation, took to Instagram on Thursday April 10, to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture.

Dayani, who worked closely with Meghan and Prince Harry for 18 months, shared a personal memory from their time together.

“I will never forget the first time I came to your home and you walked me back to my car with the most beautiful garden basket and eggs from your coop for our girls,” she wrote alongside a carousel of images featuring her dog Bauer and an As Ever gift package from Meghan.

“It’s been years since you first shared your big dreams for @americanrivieraorchard with and I can’t believe it’s finally here.”

She concluded, “Congratulations! I can’t wait for all that is to come. (Caught Bauer trying to steal my jam).”

Despite her departure from Archewell in 2023, Dayani has remained close with the couple. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, she recalled their Montecito work meetings.

“Meghan always served the most incredible lunches, snacks and her latest beautiful concoction,” she shared.