Robert Downey Jr is ‘open minded’ to ‘Iron Man’ comeback

Robert Downey Jr. has portrayed Iron Man for over a decade

Robert Downey Jr. can’t keep the Iron Man suit off for too long.

Four years after the world bode farewell to the beloved Tony Stark, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he’s not against making a comeback as the billionaire industrialist superhero.

Downey Jr. made the revelation while discussing his career highlights in a recent interview with Variety alongside long-time collaborator Jodie Foster, 61.

At one point, Foster asked the Oppenheimer star, “Would you think of putting the suit back on again for Tony Stark?”

He replied in the affirmative, explaining, “It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea.”

The Sherlock alum continued, “Between Nyad and [Night Country] and, for me, Oppenheimer and then Sympathizer, it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: ‘Do we still look kind of OK?’ I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”