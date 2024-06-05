Sofía Vergara was ‘worried’ she will look ‘horrific’ in ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara talks about body image fear while working on Griselda

Sofía Vergara wasn’t fully confident on how her body will look in the Netflix series Griselda, especially during the intimate scenes.



“I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a [intimate] scene,” she admitted during a Netflix FYSEE event Sunday, according to the US Sun, adding that she and Modern Family co-star Ed O’Neill never did such scenes during the show’s 11-season run.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 51, admitted that she “wouldn’t have worried” about her body image if she was 30 right now.

“I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side?’ Uh, I’m vain I guess. That one kept me awake, I think.”

But despite all the concerns, the actress is satisfied with how the series turned out.

“It came out good. It’s really dark and Andy [Andrés Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he’s like, ‘We’re never going to stay like, a long time on you [the camera],'” she shared.

The Modern Family star also recently shed some light on her intentions of going for plastic surgeries in the future.

“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told Allure magazine last month.