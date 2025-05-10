Tom Hardy gets candid about one bad habit

Tom Hardy shares health troubles and painful surgeries

Tom Hardy spilled the beans on one bad habit that he is guilty of during his recent media interaction.

The 47-year-old accompanied his discussion on the dangerous effects of his unhealthy habit with information about his painful surgeries and health woes.

The Havoc star has recently appeared on the cover of Esquire magazine along with his French bulldog Blue.

While giving the interview, Cillian Murphy's former costar confessed to having one habit that is hazardous to health: Vaping.

Even the interviewer mentioned that during the candid chat, Hardy stopped while giving an answer to 'wheeze' and then 'suck' on the vape before resuming the discussion.

The Venom star also made sad admission about multiple health issues he has been facing.

He revealed that he has herniated disc, sciatica, and has had 'two knee surgeries'.

Along with all this, the English actor confessed to having planter fasciitis too; he has even pulled his tendon in his hip.

What's the worst part of it all? As per the Hollywood star, 'it's not going to get better' unless he does 'all the stem cells'.

The producer was previously pictured vaping while working on the film The Fixer.

It has been reported that the theatre performer has also mentioned that he had been losing his hair, his teeth were getting loose, and his knees were getting weaker.