‘Suits LA’ faces a major shock after first season

Suits LA fans have met with upsetting news ahead of its first season finale.

Reportedly, NBC had pulled the plug on the spinoff series of the beloved USA Network dramedy Suits following season one airing.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the high-powered lawyer's saga will not return for a second season after the debut season’s May 18 ending.

Why did Suits LA get canceled?

Given the original Suits' chart-topping success on Netflix, the legal drama formula with a new West Coast flavour had a lot of buzz behind it before the premiere.

However, the spinoff failed to match that hype, with the show only making a small dent in the ratings and mostly garnered negative reviews upon its debut.

Suits LA moved the action of the original from New York City to Tinseltown, with a cast of legal eagles led by The Arrow star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, who has a connection to Suits' Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), who recurred in several episodes on the spinoff.

In addition, Rick Hoffman reprised his fan-favorite character, neurotic financial law partner Louis Litt, in the spinoff.

Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg rounded out the lineup of Suits LA.