John Legend disappointed of mentor Kanye West?

Kanye West is making headlines for posting offensive content on social media

Kanye West has been making headlines for quite some time for his controversial moves.

The 47-year-old rapper was largely criticized for his erratic behaviour and for showing an antisemitic nature through posting controversial remarks online.

A few months, Elon Musk, owner of X, was asked to remove Ye’s account from the platform over his offensive tweets.

Meanwhile, in another move, West promoted only one item on his website that was a white shirt having a Swastika logo on it. Many celebrities condemned his stunt.

Now singer John Legend has also broken his silence on Kanye matter. According to him, he feels sad to see what the rapper is doing.

He admitted that Kanye used to be passionate and optimistic.

In conversation with Times, Legend added, “Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him.

“He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

West also created a major controversy at the 2025 Grammys after he appeared with wife Biance Censori, who wore a transparent dress on the red carpet.