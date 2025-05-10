Jelly Roll shares new details about welcoming baby with wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll shared a personal update about his and wife Bunnie Xo’s persistent efforts to welcome a baby together.

As the beloved couple graced the red carpet for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night, May 8, the Best For Me singer revealed they are "still trying" amid the IVF journey.

"We’re right in the middle of the journey," the 40-year-old rapper told Access Hollywood. "For all of our friends out there who have been supporting and praying for us that know the journey we are on, y’all know how hard it is."

The Need a Favor singer expressed deep gratitude for their admirers, who poured in their love and support in such difficult times, saying, "Thanks for praying for us. We’re still trying."

It is pertinent to note that the country singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, is already a father to two kids.

The Son of a Sinner musician have a 16-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, and an eight-year-old son Noah, from his previous relationships.

Notably, the Beautifully Broken singer revealed new details about his and Bunnie Xo's potential baby after the couple previously opened up about their desire to expand their brood with a child of their own.