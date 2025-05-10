'The Batman Part II': Matt Reeves ditched as director of upcoming film?

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell to reunite in new DC movie

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman sequel triggered controversy after Matt Reeves name was found missing in the credits.

Reeves, who created an astonishing concept of the 2022 film, was supposedly going to direct the second sequel as well.

But the latest reports have garnered speculations if the 59-year-old filmmaker will continue to be the director of the next film or not.

Jeff Sneider, a reputable movie insider, pointed out in latest episode of The Hot Mic that Production Weekly report of The Batman did not include Matt’s name as the director.

However, his name was written with Mattson Tomlin as 'writer' only.

The much-awaited DC film was initially set to release in 2026, but it has now been postponed till 202. As per the reports, the script was not yet ready which became the reason behind the delay.

Jeff previously claimed that Warner Bros could drop Reeves from the project if he fails to get things aligned by year end. His statement makes people skeptical if the Cloverfield director still part of the DC venture.

However, Sneider also admitted that he does not think this is real. He stated, “I don't think it's real. I don't think he's off. I think the trade would have said something if he was off the movie. But at the same time, it was a weird update.”

Pattinson starrer is now set to release on October 1, 2027.