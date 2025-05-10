Prince Harry’s chances of royal return plunge as royals make final decision

Prince Harry suffered a big blow as his return to UK might not be in the cards, especially after royal family's significant decision.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be completely "sidelined" by senior royals as they put on a united front on VE Day despite his emotional "outburst" and shocking claims in a BBC interview.

Speaking of King Charles and the key royal's latest move, Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, "Some thought it [Harry's interview] might overshadow a week in which VE Day 80 would be celebrated and it certainly seemed as though Harry, who seemed angry, would not care if it did."

He added, "The Sussexes have never abided by the royal rule of not overshadowing the activities of other royals. They simply don't care."

The royal commentator said the royal family showcased "solidarity" during the historic VE Day celebrations.

"The royal family symbolised national unity as they did in 1945. Harry's ill-timed outburst has been totally sidelined," Richard stated.

As per reports, King Charles' lack of response to Harry's call for peace talks indicates that Harry's chances of returning are declining with each passing day.