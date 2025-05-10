King Charles gives fresh update after Prince Harry’s heartfelt statement

King Charles’s office commemorated a very crucial moment in the monarch’s life a amid backdrop of growing tensions with his estranged son Prince Harry.

After the Duke of Sussex gave an explosive interview to BBC as he lost his security bid in the UK, royal experts dubbed that the “bridges have been burned” after Harry’s move, leaving no hope for a reconciliation.

Prince Harry issued an emotional message to a Ghanaian World War I veteran, Joseph Ashitey Hammond, on his 100th birthday, just as the royal family marked VE Day – a day that celebrates the end of World War II – without him.

Following the video message, in a fresh statement released by Buckingham Palace, the details of the key royal tradition that the King is continuing to uphold.

“The King’s new Great Seal of the Realm has been unveiled, a symbol of Sovereign authority traditionally affixed to official state documents to signify Royal approval,” it read.

“Uniquely designed for each Monarch, the Seal's design was approved by His Majesty, who entrusted it into the custody of the Lord High Chancellor during a Privy Council meeting,” the statement continued.

“In keeping with centuries-old tradition, the old Seal was symbolically defaced by the Monarch himself and preserved for historical record.”