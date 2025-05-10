Sean Diddy Combs enters critical phase as trial looms

Sean Diddy Combs' jury selection to take place on Monday after delay

Sean Diddy Combs’ case faces another “significant complexity” as jury selection, originally scheduled for this week, was delayed until Monday.

The 55-year-old rapper’s trial takes a new turn since his arrest last September on s*x trafficking charges.

The US legal expert Bobby Taghavi, Managing Partner of Sweet James, revealed that the case presents “significant complexity” because of Combs’ high public profile.

In an exclusive conversation with the Mirror, Taghavi explained, “When a defendant is a high-profile public figure like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, it adds significant complexity to a criminal case – especially during jury selection. Public notoriety means that most potential jurors have already heard about the allegations, and many may have formed opinions based not on evidence, but on media reports, social media, or the defendant’s public persona."

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, the jurors will be required to complete a written questionnaire to determine what they already know about the case and whether they could be fair.

The expert further noted, “Some jurors may feel a sense of admiration or loyalty to the figure, while others may harbour scepticism or bias due to prior controversies. This creates a minefield of implicit and explicit biases that both sides must navigate carefully. Se*ual assault is a uniquely personal and emotionally charged issue.”

Meanwhile, the disgust rapper, who faces numerous charges, has continued to deny all allegations since being taken into custody, with multiple bail pleas rejected.

For the unversed, the Last Night hitmaker believes the jury will find him not guilty after the 12 jurors hear disturbing video evidence from the “freak-off” parties.