Prince William vows to shield his heirs after Harry’s latest mic drop

Prince William on guard after Harry’s Royal rant.

Prince William is more determined than ever to shield his children from the "heir and spare" pitfalls that have haunted royal history, following Prince Harry’s explosive BBC interview, according to a royal expert.

The Prince of Wales is said to be taking lessons from his brother's turbulent journey, doubling down on efforts to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from the emotional strain that comes with rigid royal roles.

Prince Harry reignited tensions last week after slamming the British establishment in a new BBC interview following his High Court defeat over security concerns.

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex described the ruling as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up" and lamented that King Charles "won’t speak" to him.

His comments — along with revelations in his memoir Spare are now being seen as a cautionary tale by the future King.

One royal commentator claimed Harry's public airing of grievances has turned into a "nightmare" for the monarchy but may ultimately influence a more modern and emotionally aware approach to raising future royals.