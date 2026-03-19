Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Ruth Gemmell makes 'shock' admission about intimate scene

Bridgerton star Ruth Gemmell shared her two cents on the scene due to which she initially cried, but later learned its importance for the plot of the regency era series.

In a new confessional with Ciné-Télé-Revue, the actress, who plays the mother of eight children, confessed that she "went home and cried" when she discovered she had to film an intimate moment between her character Violet Bridgerton and Daniel Francis' Lord Marcus Anderson during the fourth installment of the series.

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Sharing her initial reaction, she expressed, "I was a little bit shocked. I was in a costume fitting, and I realised that I was being fitted for something that I had no idea was going to happen. I went home and cried."

Nonetheless, she revealed that the production handled the situation well with maturity and a bit of humour, joking that "low lighting" was used in order to set the mood.

She further commented, "Thankfully, we tackled this one in a slightly different way to the kids of the show, because I don't think anyone would want to watch that really. I was a bit shocked."

Weighing in on the importance of that scene, she shared believing that it was "important" to show the widowed character finding love again following the death of her husband Edmund many years before.

She said, "I think it is important. We don't die after a certain age, so it's quite nice to kind of represent that.”