Kim Kardashian vows to 'save' Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian is reportedly stepping in to support Britney Spears after her recent arrest.

Spears was arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month before being released. However, she is expected to appear in court on May 4.

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Insiders revealed that the situation has sparked concern among her inner circle, including Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian.

An insider told Closer Magazine, "The Kardashians are genuinely terrified for Britney right now."

"Kim stepped in immediately. After what’s happened, everyone feels it’s only a matter of time before something truly tragic occurs if things don’t change."

"Kim really believes that if someone doesn’t intervene now, Britney might not survive – and she’s vowed that “someone” will be her," they added.

As per the sources the SKIMS founder feels "incredibly protective" of Britney with their decades of friendship creating a strong bond that has never gone away.

They went on to note that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian feel like they're some of the loyal pals of Britney Spears.

"They honestly believe if they don’t try to help her now, no one will," an insider stated.