BTS’ new album ‘ARIRANG’: Everything to know from track list to release date's of bts doc & more

With barely eight hours left to the release of BTS’ new album Arirang, (as of the time of writing this story) ARMYs across the globe are already settling into the live chats on both BANGTAN TV’s official YouTube channel as well as Hybe Labels’.

The album is said to release on the 20th of March 2026, at 10:00 am and here is everything fans need to know!

Track List:

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The track list for the album includes a total of 14 songs and they are as follows;

Body to Body

Hooligan

Aliens

FYA

2.0.

No. 29

SWIM (Lead Single)

Merry Go Round

NORMAL

Like Animals

they don’t know ’bout us

One More Night

Please

Into the Sun

A preview is also available in the form of a visual prologue on the YouTube video, and has been released for six days now.

According to the caption of the video, “his video was inspired by the story of seven young Koreans as documented in The Washington Post on May 8, 1896 (“Seven Koreans at Howard”), some of whom captured the first known audio recordings of Koreans in Washington, D.C., on July 24 of that same year. As a modern reimagining, this work draws upon the profound cultural significance of these historical records, which preserve the authentic voices of young Korean men and the first-ever recording of “Arirang.” This production may deviate from actual historical events and does not serve as a formal evaluation or interpretation of any historical event or person.”

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, with the meaning behind the name ‘ARIRANG’ it refers to the traditional Korean folk song, that symbolizes both national identity, resilience, as well as the theme of reunion.

That is not all though, fans even have a Netflix special to look forward to because it will stream a day later on March 21st, 2026. On the 27th, a week later behind-the-scenes documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN will also come to the small screen.