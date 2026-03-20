Why Taylor Frankie Paul pulls out of 'Tonight Show' appearance?

Why Taylor Frankie Paul Fallon pulls out of 'Tonight Show' appearance?

Taylor Frankie Paul has postponed her scheduled appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" amid an ongoing domestic assault investigation.

According to a report by TMZ, a source revealed, the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star has rescheduled her appearance on the late-night show “in light of everything that's happened.

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However, other insiders added that Paul had already done more than 10 interviews earlier that day and was exhausted, so both sides agreed to move the appearance to a later date.

The situation came after production on her show was temporarily paused following an alleged domestic violence incident involving her and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Both Taylor and Dakota have reportedly been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.

The TV personality’s costar, Mikayla Matthews, confirmed the hiatus in filming.

"We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening," Mikayla said.

On March 16, People reported that Paul and her ex-boyfriend were involved in an open "domestic assault investigation," a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department revealed.

The source said “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th,” but did not share further details as the investigation is ongoing.

However, Paul's insider denied she was “violent” during the incident and said the reality star is still “focused” on her upcoming Bachelorette premiere.