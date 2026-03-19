Photo: 'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood makes major revelation about book trilogy

Elijah Wood has finally given J.R.R. Tolkien classics a chance.

As fans will be aware, nearly 27 years ago, the acting sensation starred in the spin-off Lord of the Rings movies.

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During an appearance on the Late Show, Elijah was asked by host Stephen Colbert, “I have this other rumour I need to get into with you. And I don’t want to put you on the spot here, okay? Is it true that you still haven’t finished reading The Lord of the Rings?”

He admitted that he has not been able to make time to read the original material despite being immersed in author’s J.R.R. Tolkein’s world, hiding his face.

He eventually confessed, “To have it be from you, I feel almost the most embarrassed, Stephen."

It is noteworthy that Stephen claims to be big Lord of the Rings "fan."

“Because I know no one else in my life that loves Tolkien more than you and has read the books more than maybe anyone.”

He went on to reveal that he began filming the popular film series in October 1999 and so had had 27 years to read the fantasy saga.

“I’ll at least say this: There’s an update. I have started them,” he shared about the recent development noting that he has been enjoying what he has read so far.

He concluded while exchanging a handshake with Stephen over his limited progress, “Thank you. And they’re incredible!”