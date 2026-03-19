Chuck Norris rushed to hospital just days after birthday celebration

Chuck Norris, known for his role in the long-running TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger", has been rushed to the hospital in Hawaii following a medical emergency.

The legendary martial artist and action film star's medical emergy occured during the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai, according to TMZ.

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The exact cause of the emergency is not known yet.

The outlet reported that the 86-year-old actor is in good spirits now.

Noris’ health scare developed suddenly when he was said to be training on the island just a day earlier.

A friend who spoke to him recently shared that he sounded upbeat and was even joking, as the publisher revealed.

This came one week after the actor celebrated his 86th birthday.

Noris posted a video of himself sparring with a trainer on social media, flaunting his fitness as he nears 90.

"I don’t age. I level up, I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," he wrote.

He added, "I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know."