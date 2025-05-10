King Charles chooses Prince Edward over William for important role

King Charles honoured his brother Prince Edward with a key role after the monarch's new Great Seal of the Realm has been unveiled.

The monarch chose the Duke of Edinburgh over his son Prince William for the upcoming important task.

As per Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, Prince Edward will "represent His Majesty at the Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV."

The new Pope's inaugural Mass will be held in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, May 18, as reported by Vatican News.

It is important to note that a day ago, it was reported that King Charles had sent a private message to the new Pope, extending good wishes on his appointment.

The monarch earlier expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Pope Francis and sent the second-in-line to the throne, William, at his historic funeral in the Vatican.

However, this time, the King decided to give an important role to Edward, who would represent the royal family at Pope Leo's inauguration ceremony.