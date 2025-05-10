‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ promotions leave fans awestruck

Tony Todd returns after 14 years in 'Final Destination 6'

Final Destination: Bloodlines has been creating headlines nowadays as the film has been heading closer to its release date.

Fans of the most popular horror franchise can’t wait to watch the forthcoming movie in cinemas.

The sixth installment of the film series has been creating a lot of excitement among the film lovers ahead of its release.

The marketing strategy that the makers have been using is leaving fans in chills.

One of the promotional billboards of the new film featured the poster along with some dummy workers rolling out of the image with one of them covered in blood after meeting his bloody end due to an accident.

The fan, taking it to X, pointed out, “I have found it. The Final Destination: Bloodlines dead ma billboard.”

A social media user commented in response, “Nothing like a Final Destination billboard to remind you you’re one loose screw away from doom.”

In another move, one X user posted video of a real-life truck carrying logs with the film’s poster at the back.

The move took fans back to the second sequel of the franchise where a truck carrying logs becomes fatal for multiple characters.

Tony Todd starrer Final Destination: Bloodlines is coming put in theatres on May 16.