Princess Anne makes history after leaving UK with husband

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne made history as she became the first member of the royal family to ever visit Little Sark, a peninsula in the Channel Islands.

The Princess Royal, who left the UK on Friday to represent the King in Guernsey, was joined by her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as they marked the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Bailiwick.

The 74-year-old royal were in high spirits as she arrived at the peninsula. She met with residents of Little Sark and travelled by horse and carriage to La Coupée, a narrow walkway connecting Little Sark to Sark—the main island—where she heard about the place's history and recent erosion and repair work.

Zara Tindall's mother dazzled in a green jacket paired with dark trousers and her signature sunglasses.

Operation Basalt (October 1942) and Operation Hardtack (December 1943) were British commando raids on Sark Island during World War II, both aimed at gathering intelligence and capturing prisoners.

The royal also planted a silver birch tree and visited an exhibition on World War II at Old Island Hall.

Between 1940 and 1945, the Channel Islands were reportedly occupied by German forces during the Second World War. The forces formally signed a declaration of surrender on May 9 in Guernsey and the nearby island of Sark was liberated the following day.

On Friday, the Princess Royal visited Guernsey, where she attended a parade at St Peter Port seafront and gave a reading during a service at Town Church.



