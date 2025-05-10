Bella Ramsey opens up about pressure of self-promotion

Bella Ramsey offers insights into promotional side of acting

Bella Ramsey has recently offered a candid glimpse into their life in the spotlight.

The Last of Us actor, who garnered recognition for their role as Ellie in the 2023 series, opened up about “not enjoying” the promotional side of acting.

In an exclusive conversation with Interview Magazine, the 21-year-old spoke alongside their Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, reflecting on the pressure that comes with fame.

Speaking to the outlet, Ramsey said, “It’s always felt quite trivial, and I’ve never really enjoyed it, but I can just accept I’m going to go and do it, it will be what it will be, and then it will be done.”

Reflecting on their fear while filming the popular singing scene in The Last of Us, they added, “I was so terrified of singing on to The Last of Us and the idea of reaching a level of fame that doesn’t go away, not being able to backtrack from that. But I realise now that actually, you reach this level of fame that stays for a few months while the show’s coming out, and then it does sort of die off. If you don’t do anything to maintain that level of fame, the world moves on, which I’m so grateful for.”

Later in the interview, Harington – critically acclaimed for his performance as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones – shared that his “soul” didn’t respond well to the fame he experienced.

During the conversation, the 38-year-old admitted, “While the show was on, it was quite intense. I was like you, I think. My soul didn’t respond well to it in a strange way, and I had different coping mechanisms which weren’t good or healthy.”

For the unversed, the Catherine Called Birdy star also received widespread praise for their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, which aired from 2016 to 2019.