Ben Affleck eager to sell JLo's former home after tragic split

Ben Affleck moves out of former marital home after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to move on completely after his split from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, as he slashes the price of their previous marital home.

The former couple, who listed their luxury 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mega mansion for sale in July last year, have yet to find a buyer.

Meanwhile, The Accountant star is making a strong push to get rid of the Crestview Manor property as soon as possible.

A source close to the development told People, “the Batman vs Superman star was willing to dramatically reduce to price of the home, which was initially listed as $68 million. Now, realtors have the dropped the price to $60 million, the price they paid for the home in 2023.

Following their separation, Lopez and Affleck have been living in their respective properties.

The On The Floor hitmaker resides in a luxury Beverly Hills with her two children, Emma and Max.

Affleck, 52, on the other hand, lives permanently in Brentwood with the three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to the property listing on Zillow, “The house has been designed and constructed with impeccable taste. [It] seamlessly integrates today’s cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance.”

For the unversed, Lopez and the American filmmaker parted ways in January, after tying the knot in July 2022 following their rekindled romance in 2021.