Ben Affleck eager to sell JLo's former home after tragic split

Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to move on completely after his split from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, as he slashes the price of their previous marital home.
The former couple, who listed their luxury 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mega mansion for sale in July last year, have yet to find a buyer.
Meanwhile, The Accountant star is making a strong push to get rid of the Crestview Manor property as soon as possible.
A source close to the development told People, “the Batman vs Superman star was willing to dramatically reduce to price of the home, which was initially listed as $68 million. Now, realtors have the dropped the price to $60 million, the price they paid for the home in 2023.
Following their separation, Lopez and Affleck have been living in their respective properties.
The On The Floor hitmaker resides in a luxury Beverly Hills with her two children, Emma and Max.
Affleck, 52, on the other hand, lives permanently in Brentwood with the three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
According to the property listing on Zillow, “The house has been designed and constructed with impeccable taste. [It] seamlessly integrates today’s cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance.”
For the unversed, Lopez and the American filmmaker parted ways in January, after tying the knot in July 2022 following their rekindled romance in 2021.
