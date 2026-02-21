Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi reveals stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

The Jersey Shore star, 38, disclosed the diagnosis in a video posted on TikTok on February 20, explaining that results from a recent cone biopsy confirmed early-stage adenocarcinoma.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said with a big sigh. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

While acknowledging the diagnosis was frightening, she said doctors caught the cancer early, significantly improving treatment outlook.

Polizzi shared that she has experienced abnormal Pap smear results for several years and used her platform to stress the importance of routine screenings.

She warned that delaying checkups can allow the disease to progress to later stages that often require chemotherapy and radiation.

The reality star said she will next undergo a PET scan and consult with an oncologist to determine whether the cancer has spread. Depending on the results, she is considering a hysterectomy. She said doctors advised it as the most effective treatment option while potentially allowing her to keep her ovaries.

Polizzi also spoke about the emotional side of the diagnosis, encouraging women facing similar health battles to seek support and speak openly about their experiences.

The author of A Shore Thing first revealed she needed further testing in January, later confirming the diagnosis after follow-up procedures.