Eric Dane confesses heartbreaking regret about daughters' weddings before death

In a secret interview recorded months before Eric Dane's death, the actor confessed that accepting the fact that he won't be there for his daughters on their wedding was tough.

The Euphoria actor, who passed away on Thursday, almost a year after revealing his ALS diagnosis, appeared in Netflix's posthumous documentary titled Famous Last Words.

The 50-minute film was released after Dane's death in which the late actor shared his intimate last reflections, including a final goodbye to his daughters.

During the conversation with Brad Falchuk, Dane revealed that it was hard for him to process that he wouldn’t be able to walk down the aisle with his daughters on their big day.

"But at the same time, I'm not gonna be around for my kids for a lot of...most likely, I won't be around to walk my kids...my girls down the aisle and have grandkids, and that's a tough thing to deal with," Dane admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dane, who welcomed his daughters Georgia and Billie with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, revealed the most important things for him as a dad.

“Well, I think showing up is the number one quality. I haven’t been perfect with that. But I’ve always been there when it mattered," he shared.

For his regrets in life, Dane recalled, "Yeah, well, their mother and I are no longer together. We’re still really best friends, but we’re not together. So by, you know, just by virtue of the distance and us living under separate…in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there."

"But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible, and certainly when it counts."