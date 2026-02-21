Kayla Nicole looks back on Travis Kelce split, calls it ‘right person, wrong time’

Kayla Nicole is looking back on her past relationship with Travis Kelce with a new perspective, suggesting timing and compatibility may have played a role in their breakup.

Speaking during a recent TikTok Live conversation with a contestant from Love Island, Nicole said her last serious relationship ended roughly three years ago.

When discussing why things ultimately didn’t work out, she pointed to the possibility of “right person, wrong time,” adding that compatibility can also shift over time.

“Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time,” she told viewers.

Nicole and Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, ended their on-again, off-again relationship for good in May 2022 after about five years together.

Since the split, Nicole has been candid about modern dating, recently saying she feels expectations have dropped significantly. She joked that having a stable job now ranks at the top of her list when evaluating potential partners.

“It’s kinda sad because I feel like dating in 2026 is just hard all the way around. I feel like the bar is in hell. So, my new list of requirements is: having a job. That’s at the top of the list.”

Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift, with the pair reportedly becoming engaged after dating for two years.