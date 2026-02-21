Timothee Chalamet admits he was 'grumpy' before beau Kylie Jenner's unexpected move

Timothée Chalamet admits he was ‘grumpy’ before Kylie’s unexpected move

Timothee Chalamet revealed why he was feeling "grumpy" when girlfriend Kylie Jenner surprised him on his 30th birthday.

During a recent chat with CNN in an upcoming interview, the Dune actor shared that he was not initially in a great mood when Kylie surprised him with an Interstellar screening.

“I was grumpy on the way there because I didn’t know where she was taking me,” he told his Interstellar costar Matthew McConaughey . “Like, ‘It’s my birthday. Why are we driving 30 minutes outside of L.A.?’”

But everything made sense when he realized it was specially planned for him, "I got to the theater and it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry for being so grumpy on the drive.’ I love that movie, man.”

At last it was his favorite film and he had seen it almost 22 times.

“I’ve legitimately maybe seen it 22 times or something,” he revealed during the interview. "I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out.”

This came after Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian recently revealed in her podcast that they recently partied with Timothee as late as “1:30 in the morning” in January.

“It was so nice,” she said on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast at the time. “We had so much fun. Kylie had the best time. She stayed after me!”