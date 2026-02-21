Shia LaBeouf's mugshot released after Mardi Gras arrest on battery allegations in New Orleans

The mugshot of actor Shia LaBeouf has been released after his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, where authorities say he was booked on two counts of simple battery.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the 39-year-old was taken into custody on February 17. His booking photo was made public three days later, as details surrounding the alleged incident continued to emerge.

Authorities say Shia LaBeouf was booked on two counts of simple battery

One of the alleged victims, Jeffrey Damnit, told People that the confrontation began around 5 p.m. at a bar in the French Quarter. He claimed the actor allegedly used homophobic slurs inside the venue and later became aggressive after being escorted outside, allegedly yelling at patrons and attempting to lunge at people nearby.

Damnit further alleged the actor struck him, knocking him backward, and also punched a bartender. A police report cited by media outlets states one alleged victim was hit in the face with a closed fist, possibly dislocating his nose.

LaBeouf was later taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before being formally booked. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Hours after his release, the actor was reportedly seen back near Bourbon Street amid ongoing Mardi Gras celebrations. Videos circulating online appear to show him dancing among crowds while holding paperwork believed to be related to his release.

Shortly after the arrest, LaBeouf appeared to post a brief message reading “Free me” on X, marking his first activity on the platform in months.

The actor, who has previously spoken about struggles with sobriety and personal challenges, is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.