Timothee Chalamet felt '17 again' after reunion with 'Interstellar' director Christopher Nolan

Timothee Chalamet felt '17 again' after reunion with Christopher Nolan

Timothee Chalamer felt nostalgic after meeting Christopher Nolan.

The Dune star reflected on his recent sit-down with the Interstellar director at the screening of the 2014 sci-fi adventure earlier this month.

Timothee remarked that meeting Christopher left him feeling like a teenager as the actor played the role of the son of his onscreen dad in the film played by Matthew Macoughney.

"The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again," Timothee shared on the recent screening of Call Me by Your Name at the historic Los Angeles Theater on February 13.

"I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I was like, 'Holy sh-t, I feel like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven’t elapsed.' "

Sharing an intimate glimpse of Christopher's lighthearted personality, Timothee said he "was cracking jokes backstage."

He recalled, “We were taking pictures together ... and he throws me in a headlock and starts giving me a noogie. I'm like, 'Holy sh-t, Chris Nolan’s hitting me with a noogie right now.' "

The Marty Supreme star noted with a laugh, "I said to him, ‘Chris, I'm a 30-year-old man.’ He said, ‘Not to me, you're not.'"

In another screening of the film, Timothee commented on his role in Interstellar.

“Though my role is not enormous in Interstellar — I think I was number 12 on the call sheet — this film came to me at a time in life, in my career, where things were certainly not set yet," he remarked. "And it’s remained my favorite project I’ve ever been in. It’s the film I’ve seen the most of, of all the films ever made in human history."