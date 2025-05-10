Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé concert: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted by fans enjoying a concert of renowned singer Beyoncé amid tension with the royal family.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fan page, the Montecito couple were seen enjoying date night at Cowboy Carter creator's show in SoFi Stadium, California.

Harry and Meghan were seen grooving to the songs of Beyonce's TEXAS HOLD 'EM in a viral video.

The Duke and Duchess wore concert-appropriate outfits for a fun night.

One fan wrote on social media, "So I met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the suite next to me tonight at Beyonce concert."

The excited well-wisher of the Sussexes revealed that Meghan shared "pizza, burgers and chicken tenders with me and my friends."

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan's joint appearance came after the Duke seemingly left his father upset with an explosive BBC interview.

On the other hand, the Duchess has been making it to the negative headlines for using the 'HRH' title in her personal note to a close friend.