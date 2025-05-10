Prince Harry ‘explosive’ plans for Kate Middleton leaves royals worried

Prince Harry gives new tension to royals with shocking decision about Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has seemingly lost his key ally in the royal family who had once been his biggest supporter amid the royal rift.

The Duke of Sussex and Kate Middleton once shared a close bond, with Harry describing her as the “sister he never had but always wanted”.

Despite heightened tensions between Harry and his brother Prince William, sources revealed that Kate had been working as a mediator. However, it seems that the Duke no longer holds that soft corner for his sister-in-law as he plans his next move.

After Harry was left “gutted” by the court’s decision about his UK security appeal and the explosive BBC interview that followed, King Charles’ younger son is determined to release a second book, according to sources cited by Closer magazine.

The insider shared that Prince Harry has “enough material for a follow-up to Spare” and is planning to use it. They noted that it is expected to be “even more explosive than the first one.”

“There will be no turning back for the Sussexes,” they said. “They will be in permanent exile. The details will be so damaging for the royal family that it could blow them apart.”

The source noted that the Duke of Sussex “has apparently got his focus set on sister-in-law Kate Middleton”. Per the source, “Harry won’t hold back on Kate. He has no allegiance there anymore.”

The update comes as an insider previously shared that Kate was determined to bring together the feuding brothers together especially after her cancer battler. However, William was still angry and unwilling to forgive his only brother.

Sadly, Harry’s warm relationship has gone cold – a far cry from how close they used to be.

In the interview, Harry stated that he is open to a reconciliation despite knowing that "some members will never forgive [him] for writing a book". He also added that he has forgiven the royal family but he cannot forgive the decision that took his security away.



“Their relationship has gone beyond repair at this point,” the insider said. “Nothing will bring them back together unfortunately. It's now just a game to [the Wales and Sussexes] to see who can one-up the other.”