Zara Tindall addresses viral moment from Prince Harry, Meghan vows

Prince Harry once shared a close bond with his cousins, including Zara Tindall, who seemed to garner quite some during the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19th, 2018, in the ceremony held at the St George’s Chapel. However, the ceremony deviated from many traditional elements, which seemed to have left the royal family in visible surprise.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, Harry and Meghan’s wedding had a gospel choir and American bishop who delivered a passionate sermon.

The sermon, which was meant to be for six minutes, lasted for around 14 minutes.

It coaxed some interesting reactions from the members of the royal family. However, the most iconic reaction came from Princess Anne’s only daughter, Zara – who was seen wide-eyed with her mouth open as she watched the sermon.

However, Zara seemed to have clarified the reason behind her demeanour and she claimed that it wasn’t because she judged the ceremony a certain way.

“Most comment was reserved for the unconcealed jaw drop of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, captured by all the cameras and looking as if she was in pain Royal author Robert Lacey wrote in his book, Battle Of Brothers.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Zara – who was more than eight months pregnant with baby Lena – revealed, “My bum sort of slid over either side and Lena kicked the hell out of me for an hour.”

At one point, Mike Tindall could be seen caressing his wife’s bump suggesting she must be going through some discomfort.

It is uncertain how the relations between the Tindalls and the Sussexes are especially after Harry's bombshell interview with the BBC, slamming the royal family once again.