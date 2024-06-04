Will Smith has come a long way since Oscars slap: ‘He has learned a lot’

Will Smith is making his comeback with his upcoming movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Will Smith has done a lot self-reflection ever since the infamous Oscars slap, according to a new report.

A source from his inner circle told People Magazine that the 55-year-old actor is excited to “move forward” with his life and career after the incident that arguably left a stain on his reputation.

They noted that the I Am Legend star “has had plenty of time to reflect on his life and is doing well” now.

“He wants to move forward and continue with his career. His life has improved and he is optimistic with a lot of projects upcoming,” the insider revealed.

“Time can heal, and he will be more cautious about what he does,” the source continued, adding, ‘that includes what kind of projects he takes on. He has learned a lot from everything that happened.”

The tipster further noted that Smith is approaching his professional and personal life differently now.

“I think he is ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low. He will always be a private guy in his personal life, but he loves the attention on the big screen that he richly deserves with his level of talent.”