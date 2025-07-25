Matt Healy's mother takes aim at Taylor Swift: Watch

Matt Healy’s mother Denise Welch has recently slammed Taylor Swift during an appearance on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The English actress shares her strong reaction after host Andy Cohen asked her about what it was like when Taylor released her Tortured Poets Department album in 2024.

Interestingly, several fans claimed that the album was a dig at her short-lived romance with Matt.

Denise responded, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

Later, she tried to cool it down the awkward environment on the show as the actress said, “Not that I have anything against her at all.”

“It was just — it was tricky,” added the 67-year-old.

Elsewhere on the show, the actress seemingly suggested Swifties often lashed out at critical statements about pop star.

And Taylor on the other hand, Denise noted, “She — listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.”

The actress though cleared out that her son, Matt has been doing well and taking singer’s album “all in completely good grace”.

Meanwhile, Denise also revealed that Matt has finally moved on and he’s “very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella,” who is a model and singer.