Taylor Swift fans spot one sweet detail in Travis Kelce’s latest post

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce sent Swifties into a frenzy with his latest social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted photos with the pop star, marking her debut on his grid.

While the 13-picture carousel itself was enough to thrill Swift’s fanbase, eagle eyed fans spotted more sweet details in one of the pictures, further melting their hearts.

“yes.. yes i did zoom into his lockscreen,” one fan wrote referring to the third photo in the post in which the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the NFL star were posing while sitting in a restaurant.

On the table rests Kelce’s phone, screen-up, revealing a black-and-white lock screen photo of the couple in a cosy moment.

Not only Kelce Swift also appeared to have set a matching black-and-white photo of the couple as her lock screen wallpaper. “ hers too!! It's right under her glass,” a fan pointed.

While her phone is hard to spot in the photo, her drink is blocking it and her screen isn't as bright as his, the homescreen can be seen on the surface of the table.

One fan summed it up passionately, ““THIS amount of detail in addition to the 2½ years should silence [keep quite emoji] all the noise about a PR stunt relationship because WHO needs the PR and who invests in a detail like a couples Lock Screen?! Time to give it up haters!”

The fan comment refers to rumours that the Swift-Kelce relationship is a publicity stunt, a theory that first emerged during Taylor’s appearances at NFL games began grabbing headlines in late 2023.

However, PR stunt or not, Swift’s fans are clear that she and Kelce are the real deal.



