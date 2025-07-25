GloRilla faces felony drug arrest following burglary at her Georgia home

In a surprising turn of events, rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, found herself in police custody this week, not for her music, but on felony drug charges.

This arrest comes just days after a burglary attempt at her Georgia home, an incident the 25-year-old artist suggests has led to her unfair targeting by authorities.

GloRilla voluntarily surrendered to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday, July 22. Her arrest stemmed from the discovery of what police allege was marijuana and a controlled substance during their response to a July 20 burglary attempt at her residence.

Interestingly, GloRilla was not present at her home when the break-in occurred.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, July 24, the Wanna Be artist didn't hold back her frustration. “CRAZY [!!] My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis,” she tweeted.

She then laid out her perspective of the events in a clear, three-point breakdown:

“1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home,” GloRilla wrote.

The rapper continued, expressing her disbelief at the situation: “Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested.” She concluded her statement with a shrug, adding, “So that’s tea.”

According to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a call reporting "a burglary in progress” was received at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on July 20.

The statement detailed the unfolding scene: "It was reported that three suspects had entered the home and were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders." The suspects quickly fled, and thankfully, it appears no one, including the home’s occupants, was injured.

Authorities subsequently obtained a search warrant for GloRilla's residence. During the search, officers reported finding "a significant amount of marijuana" in her master bedroom closet.

As a result, the Memphis native was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule One controlled substance. After turning herself in, GloRilla was released on a $22,260 bond.

Following her candid tweets addressing the arrest, the "TGIF" rapper returned to social media with a seemingly more subtle, yet celebratory message. She posted a two-photo Instagram carousel captioned, “Anyways, Dey done let da LEOS ina door,” making a clear reference to her zodiac sign ahead of her July 28 birthday.

The accompanying pictures showed GloRilla in an oversized, sparkly tan T-shirt paired with minimal bottoms.

Fans were quick to show their support and anticipation for her birthday, with one commenting, “Anyways life’s great Leo seasonnnn,” nodding to GloRilla’s 2022 hit single F.N.F. (Let's Go)."

Another user simply added, “Glad you out bae now stay out.”