Camila Cabello goes public with new romance

Camila Cabello goes all out about her relationship with boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub

Camila Cabello is going all out about her relationship with her Lebanese boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse into her dreamy vacation in Ibiza alongside the love of her life.

Cabello, who previously dated Shawn Mendes and went viral for their high-profile romance, admitted she’s head over heels for the businessman.

She shared that while she was having the time of her life in Europe, she was also "falling in love" at the same time.

The superstar wrote in the caption: “Reading fiction for hours, practicing guitar, eating every color of tomatoes, putting my hand out in the car, playing with the wind.”

This comes hot on the heels of the couple’s lip-lock moment as they sported beachwear in the Balearic Sea in Ibiza.

For the unversed, Chalhoub hails from the wealthy Chalhoub family, widely known for founding a Dubai-based luxury fashion company Chalhoub Group.

The pair first made headlines after being spotted together at an Elie Saab fashion show in Saudia Arabia back in November 2024.