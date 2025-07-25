Kanye West faces new trouble as ex-assistant disappeared

A former assistant of Kanye West has reportedly gone into hiding after filing serious charges against the rapper.

The woman, identified as Brianna Pisciotta, first took legal action in June 2024, claiming that West sent her explicit content while exposed himself to her and made repeated unwanted advances while she worked for him.

This month, she filed an updated complaint adding more disturbing claims.

However, these included sexual battery, sex trafficking, oral rape, stalking and false imprisonment.

The rapper denied the accusations and called them false.

Pisciotta’s lawyer said she had removed herself from the public eye after the lawsuit gained attention.

He said she was frightened and has been deeply affected by her time working for West.

According to court documents, Pisciotta was hired in mid-2021 while she ran a successful OnlyFans account. She later helped West on his album Donda and became part of his team.

A year later, the Heartless rapper asked her to stop posting on the platform and promised to pay her one million dollar salary. She agreed and was later promoted to Chief of Staff across his companies, with four million dollars salary.

She claimed West fired her in October 2022 after she refused his sexual demands.

Pisciotta further revealed that West moved then into her apartment building and once grabbed her by the throat, saying he had earlier trapped her on his private jet and masturbated in front of her.

The complaint further claimed that West made offers to others involving Pisciotta in disturbing exchanges for sex.