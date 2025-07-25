Jennifer Lopez parts ways from record label

Jennifer Lopez becomes independent artist after ending deal from record label

Jennifer Lopez has officially parted ways with her record label following the release of her 2024 album This Is Me... Now.

The split marks another major change in the singer’s life after her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

According to reports, Lopez’s deal with BMG was limited to just one album. While the project marked her first full studio release in over a decade, its performance didn’t meet expectations.

A music insider shared, “Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented but it’s been hard for her to find a label who she’s on the same page with,” as per The US Sun.

The album failed to make a strong impact on the charts, only reaching No. 55 in the UK. That outcome led both sides to mutually part ways.

“After her last album came out, it was decided she wouldn’t continue with BMG as it wasn’t the success she wanted,” the insider added.

Now operating as an independent artist, Lopez released her latest single, Birthday, through a smaller label.

Her team is reportedly determined to push forward with a fresh musical chapter. “She has spent a lot of time in the studio this year,” the source noted, indicating more music may be on the way.

The 56-year-old star is said to be working on new material inspired by her split from Affleck, whom she married in 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance.

They had first been engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004.

Fans attending her recent European shows have already heard some of the emotionally charged new songs, which appear to reflect the personal changes Lopez has experienced in 2024.

Despite the career shake-up, the global music icon, who has sold over 80 million records, remains focused on her next steps.

She celebrated her birthday with a glamorous party in Antalya, Turkey, after a live performance, showing that she’s still embracing life on her own terms while navigating this new chapter.