Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot: New canoodling footage surfaces

New video of Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot surface

A new video has added fresh fuel to the scandal involving ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

The clip, filmed at Coldplay’s July 16 concert, shows the pair getting close even before they were spotlighted on the venue’s kiss cam.

Captured from another fan’s point of view, the footage features Byron with his arms around Cabot’s waist while they swayed together during the show.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction with the caption, “POV: Trying to get the best of Coldplay but you end up getting this viral affair as well.”

The viral moment came to a head when Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin noticed the couple’s PDA on the jumbotron.

As they were shown to the entire stadium, Martin paused mid-performance and commented, “Whoa, look at these two.”

The couple appeared startled, ducking away from the camera as the crowd laughed.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin added, leaving the audience stunned and amused.

As the video made its rounds online, internet users quickly identified the pair as high-level executives at Astronomer, a data and AI firm.

The situation intensified when online users discovered that both Byron and Cabot were married, but not to each other.

While Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who later removed her surname from social media and deleted her Facebook account, Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby.

That marriage ended in 2022, and she is now reportedly married to the CEO of Privateer Rum.

Following the Coldplay incident, Astronomer placed both Byron and Cabot on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation.

Just days later, the company confirmed that Byron had resigned on July 19. A spokesperson later told the press, “I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned.”

The scandal has since sparked widespread online commentary, with many debating the ethical boundaries of workplace relationships, especially involving top executives.

What started as a light-hearted concert moment quickly turned into a high-profile resignation saga — one that continues to unfold with every new video and social media update.